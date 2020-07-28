Vancouver man dies after stabbing attack near St. Paul's Hospital

Vancouver police say they are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man after a stabbing incident on Monday behind St. Paul's Hospital in the city's West End.

Officers responded to a report around 8:30 p.m. PT that a stabbed man had been found in a lot near Thurlow and Comox streets, according to a police statement Tuesday.

Emergency crews took the man to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The deadly attack is Vancouver's ninth homicide of 2020.

Police say no arrests have been made and the identity of the suspect is not known at this time.

The attack appears to have been targeted and there is no risk to the public, police said.