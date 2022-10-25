35-year-old Langley man victim of targeted shooting, say police

Police say 35-year-old Bittu Chatchot was the victim of a targeted shooting in Langley last Thursday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the investigation after Chatchot was gunned down in Willoughby and a burning Ford F-150 was located nearby.

Homicide investigators say they are releasing the victim's name in the hopes of advancing their investigation.

According to a statement from IHIT, Langley RCMP received multiple calls of shots fired in the 7700-block of 211B Street at approximately 11:15 pm on Oct. 20.

Officers arrived and found Chatchot suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite help from first responders, he died from his injuries.

A short time later, at 11:23 p.m., RCMP officers received reports of a vehicle fire and found a Ford F-150 near 232 Street and 76A Avenue.

Police say the burning vehicle matched the description provided by witnesses of the suspect vehicle from the shooting.

The IHIT statement says the agency is still working with Langley RCMP to gather evidence from both crime scenes.

"Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and residential video," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in the written statement. "If you have information about this homicide and have yet to speak to the police, now is the time to come forward."

IHIT is asking witnesses or anyone with dash-camera video from the area last Thursday to come forward.