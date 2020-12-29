Victim of targeted shooting in Surrey was 14 years old, police say

A 14-year-old from Burnaby is the latest victim of gun violence in Surrey, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang said the teen was stepping out of a cab Monday night in the 11000-block of 148A Street in the Guildford neighbourhood when he was shot and killed.

"We believe our victim was targeted for murder," said Jang. "Finding out the motive is the question on our minds and we're working hard to figure that out."

Jang said the victim is known to police.

On Sunday night 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi was found with gunshot wounds in the area of 137A Street and 90 Avenue in Surrey. He later died in hospital.

More to come.