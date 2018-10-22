Targeted assault victim who ran from Surrey Mounties dies in hospital

Homicide investigators have been called in after a man died following an assault in Surrey this weekend.

Mounties were called to the scene of the attack on Sunday at about 2:45 a.m. but say the victim was unco-operative and ran away before officers arrived.

Later in the day, the coroners service called RCMP to let them know the man had died in hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into the incident. Officers have identified the victim as Wesley Dean Rideout and say the attack appears to be targeted.

"We believe there are persons out there who knew of Mr. Rideout's activities on the night of his assault," Cpl. David Lee of IHIT said in a statement.

"We ask anyone with information or video ... to contact IHIT immediately."

Rideout was known to police, according to IHIT.

The assault happened near the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard, and anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.