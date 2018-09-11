Alleged attacks stemming from dating app meetups prompt RCMP warning

RCMP have issued a warning after two men using a dating app were allegedly assaulted and one of them abducted after arranging separate meetups in Richmond, B.C., last weekend.

Both men were using Tantan, an app similar to Tinder, to meet someone they believed was called Stephanie.

1st incident

One of the men arranged to meet "Stephanie" in southwest Richmond on Saturday. Two suspects approached and assaulted the 32-year-old victim while he was waiting around 7 a.m. PT, according to RCMP.

The man managed to escape.

2nd incident

The second man, aged 23, planned to meet "Stephanie" at a house in central Richmond around 3 a.m. PT on Sunday.

RCMP said three suspects approached him when he arrived, one armed with a knife. A statement said the 23-year-old was abducted, driven to a bank in the 3700 block of No. 3 Road and forced to withdraw money from an ATM.

The victim was allegedly robbed. Personal items, including his clothes, were taken before he was released.

Officers said the incidents are "highly concerning" given their proximity to one another.

"Police are warning the public to exercise caution whenever Tantan or other similar dating apps are used. Unless trust is guaranteed, it is inherently dangerous to meet strangers in non-public areas" said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

Anyone with information about the two cases is asked to contact Const. L. Reid at 604-278-1212 or by email.

