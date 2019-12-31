Tank of liquefied dead fish rolls off barge, DFO says nothing spilled

A tank trailer containing liquefied dead fish rolled off a barge into the water near Vancouver Island over the weekend, Fisheries and Oceans Canada has confirmed.

Initial reports from the scene stated the fish waste was leaking into the marine environment but, according to DFO, the tank trailer remained sealed when it fell into the water at Race Point and no material was spilled.

The trailer was on a barge owned by Coastal Seatrucking Ltd. and was knocked off the ship by heavy waves on Saturday.

It remained afloat, DFO said, and was towed into Duncan Bay where plans are underway to remove it from the water.

The owner of the company, Bill Vaugh, also told CBC that nothing had been spilled and the situation was expected to be resolved by Tuesday morning.