Science and art combine to bring Japanese lore to life at B.C. festival

A special presentation aims to bring an ancient Japanese legend about two star-crossed lovers to life by combining science and folklore this B.C. day long weekend.

The Tanabata Star Festival Show is coming to the HR MacMillan Space Centre on Aug. 4 from 7 p.m to 9:30 p.m and also to the Powell Street Festival this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Vancouver-based artist and educator, Raymond Nakamura, who also writes for the Science World British Columbia and Science Borealis, will showcase his illustrations depicting the famous story.

"The illustrations are sort of cartoony with bright colours and I was trying to capture the folky aspect of it," he said. "The interesting thing about Tanabata is that the story is supposed to take place in the sky."

Artist Raymond Nakamura , left, and particle physicist Miho Wakai, right, will present their artwork and scientific research during the Tanabata Star Festival Show (Margaret Gallagher/ CBC News)

Tanabata legend

Fuyubi Nakamura, Assistant Professor at the Department of Asian Studies in UBC, said that the word Tanabata literally translates to the evening of the seventh month in Japanese.

"So usually it's celebrated on July 7, which is the seventh month in the Gregorian calendar," she said.

However, due to the disparity between the traditionally used Lunar Solar calendar and the Gregorian, Tanabata is also observed during August, according to Fuyubi.

The day is marked to honour the union of two star-crossed lovers, Hikoboshi, a cow herder and princess Orihime, a weaver and the daughter of the lord of the sky.

"The story's origin is Chinese where the princess is supposed to represent the star Vega and the cow herder is the star Altair," said Fuyubi.

As the story goes, when the two met and fell in love, they began to neglect their duties. The princess stopped weaving and Hikoboshi ignored the cows. Angered, princess Orihime's father decided to punish them by barring the two lovers from seeing each other.

"Eventually, the king allowed the two to meet only once a year on the evening of the seventh month," said Fuyubi.

Nakamura's digitally-created art works will be projected against the night sky on the inner surface of the planetarium's dome at the space centre's theatre on Friday.

The next day, the star show will be presented in a portable inflatable planetarium for free at the Oppenheimer Park as part of the Powell Street Festival, according to Nakamura.

Visuals by the Vancouver-based artist will be accompanied by narration from particle physicist Miho Wakai who will be reciting the story of Tanabata.

"The story of Tanabata has been around for a long time and I grew up loving the Tanabata festivals," said Wakai.

Miho Wakai at the CMS experiment in CERN, Switzerland, where researchers are looking for extra dimensions and particles that could make up Dark matter. (Provided by Miho Wakai)

Confluence of science and myth

The two-day star show festival is designed to attract a younger audience. Wakai said that she hopes the show gets young minds interested in astronomy.

Apart from hearing the age-old story, attendees will also be able to take a look at the night sky and observe the objects of the story like the two stars Vega and Altair at the planetarium.

"It's a nice way to bring people in with a nice simple story and then lure their attention and explain the science part," she said.

Wakai will also be sharing aspects of her research on Dark Matter, followed by a Q&A after the show.

She works on an experiment called Belle-II where scientists like Wakai accelerate particles and collide them together in hopes of producing Dark matter particles.

An image of the Bullet Cluster, which consists of two colliding clusters of galaxies, will be shown as part of the presentation and is said to be the best evidence for the existence of Dark matter in the universe. (Provided by Miho Wakai)

Dark Matter is one of the greatest mysteries in modern science today, said Wakai.

It's an invisible substance that doesn't interact with light. The universe contains five times as much Dark matter than normal matter, she explained.

According to Raymond Nakamura, the show provides an opportunity to create an intersection between art and astronomy, science and culture.

"We might have younger kids coming in to find out about the folk tale and then there's this mysterious thing about Dark matter that they didn't expect to hear about," he said. "These sort of cross-cultural experiences are valuable in opening your mind to all kinds of possibilities."