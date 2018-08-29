'Talk to your kids': RCMP warn parents about pre-grad parties

Mounties on the North Shore are urging parents to talk to their teens about pre-graduation parties ahead of the long weekend.

Labour Day traditionally marks kick-off celebrations for students heading into Grade 12.

"It's a bit unique and the tradition seems to keep coming back year after year," said North Vancouver RCMP Cpl. Richard De Jong.

But he's warning that the these gatherings are unsanctioned and often in very public places.

"Behaviours centred around alcohol and drugs, often in vehicles and parks; especially with very dry conditions in the forest, there's potential for disaster."

De Jong emphasized many past pre-grad parties have turned dangerous, and in some cases, criminal.

"Infractions around motor vehicle offences, speeding, parties in the park, out in rural areas assaults have happened — we've had small fires start on some of the school grounds."

This year, police are targeting parents with their message in the hopes moms and dads will pass along the words of caution to their kids.

"They really are the first defence in getting that message across that we all want our kids to celebrate safely, and we all want them to be proud of their accomplishments," De Jong said.

"But to start off a Grade 12 year with regrets is not a good start at all."

Read more from CBC British Columbia