Northern B.C. First Nation school closed due to COVID-19

A school for about 40 Takla Nation students in northern B.C. is the first school in the province to close due to COVID-19 since the new school year began this week.

In a written statement Friday, Raymond Mba, principal of Nus Wadeezuhl Community School in Takla Landing, says the school closure is a "precautionary measure" following positive coronavirus cases in Fort St. James, which is about 195 kilometres south of Takla Landing and a major service centre for the area.

The Takla Nation said in a written statement that potential exposure to the virus occurred at a headstone raising ceremony at Beaver Lake on Aug. 30 and a wedding at the Nak'azdli First Nation in Fort St. James on Sept. 5

CBC News has learned that many students of Nus Wadeezuhl Community School have relatives living in Fort St. James.

The school's statement addressed to parents and guardians says no staff member of the school attended the exposure events.

Nus Wadeezuhl Community School opened on Thursday with 15 out of its 37 students attending classes. Whether the school will open next week has yet to be confirmed, CBC News has learned.

Takla Nation is a member of Carrier Sekani Tribal Council. The First Nation asks its members who attended the events in question to self-monitor for COVID symptoms. It also asks its members to limit travel to Fort St. James.