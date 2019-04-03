A safety advisory has gone out to staff at food-delivery service Skip the Dishes, alerting them that fugitive murder suspect Brandon Teixeira may be using their services.

"Information surfaced through the investigation that he used those services at one point," said Frank Jang, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Delivery drivers are advised not to approach Teixeira and to call 911 if they come across him.

Skip the Dishes, which bills itself as Canada's "largest food delivery network," delivers food from local restaurants to people's homes.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said: "After being contacted by the RCMP, we were happy to support their efforts on this matter, as the safety and security of our network is our top priority."

Teixeira has been charged with first-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting of Nicolas Khabra in Surrey, B.C.

On April 3, IHIT stepped up efforts to capture Teixeira by offering $55,000 for information leading to his arrest.

"He is IHIT's most wanted person right now and we are asking the community to please help us try to find him," said Jang.

Last year, police said they believed Teixeira was still in the Lower Mainland but urged people in Edmonton and Calgary to be on the lookout because of his known associates in those cities.

Teixeira is described as:

White

Five feet 10 inches tall, 161 pounds

Brown eyes and hair

Snake tattoo on left side of chest

Sleeve tattoo on left arm

He has a long criminal record for drug possession and trafficking, firearms offences, break and enter and aggravated assault.

IHIT says tipsters will remain anonymous. Anyone with information on Teixeira is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or via solvecrime.ca.