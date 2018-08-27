Take a deep breath: Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Vancouver and entire Fraser Valley

An air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley has ended, as clean air continues to push smoke out of the region.

The air quality advisory was issued for Metro Vancouver on Sunday and continued into early Monday morning. It ended around noon PT Monday.

Parts of the eastern Fraser Valley have been under an advisory for much longer. Advisories there have been in effect since Aug.13.

Much of the province has been under air quality advisories for nearly two weeks as hundreds of wildfires burn province-wide. This season is now the second-worst on record, behind only last year.