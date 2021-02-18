Tahltan First Nation calls COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. gold mine a 'clear and present danger' to community

A northern B.C. First Nation is calling a COVID-19 outbreak at the Brucejack gold mine a "threat" and a "clear and present danger" to its communities.

In a news release, the Tahltan Central Government is urging provincial health authorities and mine owners Pretivm, to strengthen partnerships to fight the pandemic.

In the statement, the First Nation said prior to the outbreak, it sent a letter to Pretivm complaining it wasn't working with the Tahltan Nation to ensure the protection and safety of the most vulnerable in the community but has since received a positive response from the company.

The First Nation is reminding any members working at the mine to self-isolate should they return to Tahltan territory.

"Many of our fellow brothers and sisters who work at Brucejack have done nothing wrong. They have been following all health orders, have worn their masks, and have done everything that has been asked of them."

On Wednesday, Northern Health released an update on the outbreak at the mine north of Stewart, B.C.

The number of COVID-19 cases has almost doubled within a week. Forty-two positive cases have been identified since the outbreak was declared, 21 people continue to receive medical care and 12 remain actively infectious.

Approximately 485 employees work at the gold mill and underground mine.

The Moderna vaccine is now being distributed in remote communities across northern B.C. Shown here, left to right, are Jodi Payne, Tahltan community engagement co-ordinator with the B.C. First Nations Health Authority, Carolyn McKinnon, nurse in charge with Iskut Valley Health Services and Nancy Quock, a Tahltan citizen and nurse working with the B.C. First Nations Health Authority for vaccine rollout. (Tahltan Central Government)

Mineworker Harry Good, who spent 14 days in isolation in a trailer at the work camp, says it was a tense time.

"I just felt scared and anxious it [COVID] was at the camp," he said. "People's jobs were depending on the protocols, so they were very strict on the rules."

Mine owners Pretivm announced Wednesday travel restrictions to and from the work camp would be lifted following site-wide testing.

"[A total of] 453 tests were conducted, and based on those results it was determined that the large majority of positive cases were restricted to a limited cluster," the company noted in a written statement. "Travel has now resumed with enhanced protocols and procedures that were developed in collaboration with local indigenous partners and B.C. Northern Health."

The Brucejack mine has continued to operate through the outbreak.