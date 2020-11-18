101 people at Abbotsford care home test positive for COVID-19

A care home in Abbotsford, B.C., has been hit by a large COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to families, Tabor Village announced that 101 people in its community have tested positive for the virus — 59 residents and 42 staff.

However, Dan Levitt, executive director at the facility, says staffing levels are being maintained to continue to provide care.

"We are anticipating and praying that when we do our testing this Friday the results will come back and see that the efforts of Fraser Health and all the staff... and the sacrifices of the people who live at Tabor who have stayed in their rooms, that we'll see the results that the numbers are going down," said Levitt.

Additional measures have been implemented, he says, to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He says all visits have ceased, except for end-of-life residents, movement around the village has been restricted, and there is increased testing and screening and increased cleaning practices.

The home is also working with Fraser Health to provide enhanced education.

"We're trying to do everything we can to keep people's morale up, especially the people who live here who are isolated in their rooms for a long period," said Levitt.

He admits it's been a tough challenge, but says the Abbotsford community has been very supportive. On Tuesday, Tabor Village hosted a 24-hour day of prayer.

Stress and anxiety support has also been provided for the facility's staff.

"They really are putting themselves on the line. There's a huge amount of sacrifice they've already made just choosing the profession of helping older persons," Levitt said.

"These are very special people."

Community responsibility

Levitt says the discussion in B.C. around outbreaks in care homes need to be reframed to include community responsibility.

He wants the public to consider how the choices they make could affect vulnerable seniors — whether that's choosing to wear a mask in public, or inviting someone into your home.

"If we can control the virus in the community, we can control the virus inside the nursing home," he said.

"Our seniors are so important and we should be protecting them."