Drug users warned after synthetic cannabinoid found in fake Xanax

Health officials in Vancouver are warning drug users to be cautious after a synthetic cannabinoid was detected in a fake Xanax tablet at the Insite supervised injection site.

People subscribed to the RADAR bad drug alert system received the text message warning on Monday.

"Xanax pills tested at Insite contained AB-FUBINCA, a synthetic cannabinoid, alprazolam (Xanax) and caffeine. Check your drugs for free at any [overdose prevention site] or [supervised consumption site]," the text alert read.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officer Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, synthetic cannabinoids can have similar effects to cannabis when eaten or smoked, but in much greater strengths. The effects can be alarming for a user who doesn't expect to be consuming the drug.

"People can feel nauseous and sweaty when they take it, but more importantly they can feel paranoid and get hallucinations and feel quite uncomfortable," said Lysyshyn on Tuesday. "It doesn't usually kill people, but it can make them feel quite unwell."

Lysyshyn said this is the first time a synthetic cannabinoid has been detected in benzodiazepine​ drugs like Xanax in Vancouver, though it has been found in "down," a cocktail of opioids and other drugs bought on the street.

Last month, police in Edmonton made four arrests after seizing more than 3,700 pills containing fentanyl that were disguised as Xanax. (Edmonton police)

He said the synthetic cannabinoids are created in laboratories, but it's not clear exactly where they're coming from.

"They can also be sold by themselves as products like 'K2' and 'spice.' We don't see a lot of them here in Canada, but clearly they're being added to other drugs and we don't know why, but it is happening," said Lysyshyn, adding that synthetics can be added to regular cannabis.

"This is one of the reasons we're very happy about legalization of cannabis in Canada, because it will regulate products like this and make sure cannabis that's being sold to people isn't contaminated with synthetic cannabinoids," he said.

The drug was detected at Insite through the drug checking program that was expanded last week in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

Using three Fourier-Transform infrared spectrometers at various facilities, technicians can quickly analyze a sample of drug presented by a user. The tests are free, don't destroy the drug, and can reveal the presence and proportions of dangerous contaminants like fentanyl or carfentanil.

"We encourage people who use drugs to bring their drugs to these places, get them checked, and then they can make better decisions about how to use them safely," said Lysyshyn.

Anyone interested in receiving text message alerts for bad drugs in the community can text "alert" to 236-999-3673.

With files from Michaële Perron-Langlais.

