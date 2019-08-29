7 Swoop flights cancelled due to damaged plane

The ultra-low-cost airline Swoop says it will reimburse the cost of tickets for passengers who book on other airlines after cancelling six more flights through next Wednesday due to a damaged plane.

The cancellations come after the airline cancelled a flight Monday bound for Winnipeg from Kelowna, B.C., and re-scheduled passengers for flights up to a week later.

Crews discovered damage to the plane's body that day and grounded the plane for repair, Swoop president Steven Greenway said in a written statement.

The airline, which is owned by WestJet, cancelled seven flights in total, affecting services to and from Kelowna, Winnipeg, Abbotsford, B.C., Edmonton, Las Vegas, Hamilton, Ont., and Orlando.

The damaged plane will return to service Thursday, Greenway said.

"Safety will always be at the forefront of our decision-making and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to our impacted travellers," Greenway wrote.

Greenway said those affected can rebook on the next available Swoop flight, or rebook on another airline. Swoop will reimburse the cost of tickets, as long as they're in the same class of service, he said.

Any travellers delayed more than three hours have received meal, hotel and transportation vouchers, he said.

'No clear information'

Passengers have slammed the airline on social media, saying they received little notice before the cancellations and couldn't contact the airline's call centre, which is only open during weekday business hours.

Okay guys, 10/10 would NEVER recommend <a href="https://twitter.com/FlySwoop?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlySwoop</a> to anyone. You’re better off walking to your destination. They cancelled my flight for today & rescheduled it for September 10th. TWO WEEKS LATER. So ya, if your options are walk or fly with swoop. Just walk, cardio is good for you —@somuchemphasis my parents WERE supposed to fly to Hamilton today but <a href="https://twitter.com/FlySwoop?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlySwoop</a> decided to cancel the flight with little to no notice before the departure <br><br>an email or phone call would’ve been nice <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAITPR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAITPR</a> —@_kihmary

Anika Scheurer, 24, was forced to re-book with WestJet after Swoop re-scheduled her cancelled Monday flight from Kelowna to a flight a week later on Sept. 2.

She said the support from Swoop was meagre at best.

"The process was just really scattered. There was no clear information," said Scheurer, who noted that staff tended to be kind once she got through to them.

The airline has had a checkered history since launching in June 2018, including the abrupt cancellation of 30 flights in July.

Gabor Lukacs, founder of the non-profit organization Air Passenger Rights, said offering alternative transportation to passengers the following week is "unreasonable and unjustifiable."

He said the airline has a duty to find reasonable alternatives for its passengers if a flight is cancelled and it can't be blamed on an act of God — and that includes arranging flights on other airlines if necessary.