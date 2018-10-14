Swimmers in for a polar dip as City of Vancouver lowers natural gas usage

Taking a dip in a city pool? It will be cooler than usual thanks to measures the City of Vancouver is taking to reduce natural gas use due to a pipeline rupture north of Prince George.

The city says it has lowered thermostats in all city-staff occupied buildings, recreational centres and Vancouver Public Library branches.

A sign at the Kerrisdale Indoor Pool at the City of Vancouver's Community Centre. (Franny Karlinsky/CBC)

The decision came after one of Enbridge's pipelines exploded and caught fire northeast of Prince George on Oct. 9.

FortisBC has asked British Columbians to reduce natural gas usage when possible due to the incident.

Several school districts — Burnaby, Surrey, Langley, North Vancouver and Delta — have also cut down on natural gas use by lowering their thermostats to 19 C and reducing hot water use.

There is currently no timeline for a fix on the main line.

Social, housing services not impacted

In a statement, the city says it "does not foresee an impact to its housing operations or social service centres.

"We will continue to assess the situation and work to ensure that services for the City's most vulnerable residents are not affected," it read.

Nevertheless, it said it encouraged all residents to reduce natural gas usage when possible due to the incident by turning down thermostats, reducing the use of gas-powered hot water and cooking appliances, and turning off fireplaces.