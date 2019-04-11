Sweet! Nanaimo bar goes postal with announcement of new stamp

The Nanaimo bar's prominent place in Canadian confectionery is getting a sweet boost thanks to the announcement by Canada Post that it will be featured on a stamp.

The grahamy,-coconutty-custardy-chocolate-no-bake treat is one of five Canadian desserts featured in a new Sweet Canada stamp set scheduled for release on April 17.

Also getting the Canada Post stamp of approval is Saskatoon berry pie, butter tarts, tarte au sucre (sugar pie) and blueberry grunt.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said the bar — and the city — are worthy of the honour.

"Nanaimo is a happening town and now one of the great products of Nanaimo is being recognized appropriately for its contribution to Canada as a great place to live," he said.

Nanaimo restaurateur George Kulai agrees. He make a signature version of the bar at his Smokin' George's BBQ Restaurant that uses pretzels, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, sea salt and bacon.

"It's a piece of Canadiana," he said, "and a wonderful honour for anyone who's ever made Nanaimo bars here in Nanaimo and contributed to the legend."

According to the Canadian Encylopedia, the Nanaimo bar was named Canada's favourite confection in 2006, beating out the likes of Coffee Crisp, Beaver Tails and Laura Secord chocolate.

Canada Post says the stamps are "fun shaped," and come on a recipe card background.

A booklet of 10 permanent domestic Sweet Canada stamps goes for $9.