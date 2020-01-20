Skip to Main Content
Protesters block access to Swartz Bay ferry terminal; sailings delayed
British Columbia·New

Protesters block access to Swartz Bay ferry terminal; sailings delayed

Police are responding to a protest disrupting traffic near Swartz Bay ferry terminal just outside Victoria.

Police responding, BC Ferries working on 'contingency' plan

CBC News ·
Passengers heading to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal were stuck in long lines Monday as a protest blocked access to the terminal. (Annette Toth/Twitter)

Two BC Ferries sailings are delayed due to a protest blocking the Swartz Bay ferry terminal north of Victoria.

A statement from Extinction Rebellion said the demonstration is in support of Wet'suwet'en members opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

The 7 a.m. sailings from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen are holding in dock while the "scope" of the protest is determined, according to BC Ferries.

Passengers driving to get to the fare booths along Highway 17 ahead of the sailings were stuck in gridlock traffic. 

BC Ferries said it is working on a "contingency" plan to keep traffic moving.

Extinction Rebellion is a climate action activist group formed after a report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said policymakers have only 12 years to stop global catastrophic climate change. 

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories