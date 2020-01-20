Two BC Ferries sailings are delayed due to a protest blocking the Swartz Bay ferry terminal north of Victoria.

A statement from Extinction Rebellion said the demonstration is in support of Wet'suwet'en members opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

The 7 a.m. sailings from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen are holding in dock while the "scope" of the protest is determined, according to BC Ferries.

Passengers driving to get to the fare booths along Highway 17 ahead of the sailings were stuck in gridlock traffic.

Here is the underpass right in front of the ticketing booths at Swartz Bay. Drivers say they are at a standstill. Photo: Brenda Maber <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/maXXI75Tyh">pic.twitter.com/maXXI75Tyh</a> —@juliankolsut

BC Ferries said it is working on a "contingency" plan to keep traffic moving.

Extinction Rebellion is a climate action activist group formed after a report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said policymakers have only 12 years to stop global catastrophic climate change.

