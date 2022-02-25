Police seek witnesses to swarming attack in Yaletown

Vancouver police are investigating a swarming attack on a "defenceless" man in Yaletown last weekend and are releasing video of the violent incident in the hope that witnesses will come forward.

The assault happened at around 11:10 p.m, Feb. 20, in a neighbourhood park near Davie and Richards streets, according to an emailed statement from VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

"[The] bystander video, which is still being processed and will be added to this story later today, shows a large group watching and filming as two men punched and kicked a defenceless man in Emery Barnes Park," said Visintin.

Visintin said the bystander flagged down a nearby VPD officer and turned over the video. But by the time officers arrived in the park, the suspects and victim had already left.

One of the suspects — a 19-year-old man from Richmond — was located on Granville Street and arrested. He has since been released from custody while investigators gather more evidence.

The victim, a 44-year-old Vancouver man, was located after someone called 911 on his behalf. Police said he sustained significant facial injuries that required hospitalization.

Police continue to look for a second suspect seen in the video. He is described as a man in his twenties, about five feet nine inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, black running shoes and was carrying a black satchel.

"This park is surrounded by highrise towers and is part of a heavily populated area," Visintin said.

"There must be people who either saw this swarming, were there when it happened or recognize the people in the video. We're asking those people to do the right thing and come forward."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information, is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.