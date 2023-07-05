2nd suspicious package alarms residents of Kamloops neighbourhood

Residents of a Kamloops, B.C., neighbourhood have been unsettled by the discovery of two suspicious devices in two days this week.

According to Kamloops RCMP, officers responded to a report about a suspicious package on the roadside in the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue in the Aberdeen neighbourhood, southwest of downtown Kamloops, around 9 p.m. PT Tuesday.

This followed a report on Monday evening about a suspicious package on the 900-block of Greystone Crescent, less than two kilometres away from Sifton Avenue.

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn confirmed the RCMP Explosive Device Unit, dispatched from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, determined the package found on Greystone Crescent was a pipe bomb.

"They were able to safely remove the device and the area has since reopened to the public," said Evelyn in a press release Tuesday.

RCMP Explosive Device Unit investigating

Although the RCMP cordoned off a section of Greystone Crescent overnight, no evacuations were ordered for the nearby residences. The police left the area on Tuesday.

The RCMP cleared their presence on Greystone Crescent, which is also located in Kamloops's Aberdeen neighbourhood, on Tuesday after cordoning it off for investigation on what they later confirmed to be a pipe bomb. (Marcella Bernardo/CBC)

Sifton Avenue remained closed on Wednesday afternoon following the discovery of the second suspicious package and will continue to be blocked until the suspicious item is inspected.

In the meantime, the RCMP are appealing to the public for any information regarding the two suspicious packages.