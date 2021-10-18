Police seek help identifying man who allegedly approached 2 girls in Port Coquitlam

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a "suspicious" male who allegedly approached two girls walking home from school in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday.

Coquitlam RCMP say the incident happened between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. near Central Avenue and Mary Hill Road.

The suspect was standing next to a white four-door sedan and asked the girls if they wanted to go to Walmart to buy cookies, police say, adding that both girls ran away after the interaction.

Police are looking for a white male who's about five feet 10 inches tall, balding, with dark hair and a goatee. He is described as having a round belly and a high-pitched voice.

Anyone who may have captured the suspect or the vehicle with their dashcam or any other video recording device is asked to contact police at 604-945-1550.

Officers also recommend kids have a safety plan, walk in groups and stick to populated routes.