Man discovered dead under suspicious circumstances inside Vancouver business

A 78-year-old man was found dead inside a business in South Vancouver Wednesday under what police are calling suspicious circumstances.

Vancouver police say they discovered the body of a man Wednesday morning in a South Vancouver business under what they're calling suspicious circumstances. (Google Street View)

A 78-year-old man was found dead inside a business in South Vancouver Wednesday morning under what police are calling suspicious circumstances.

Police say they arrived at McIver's Appliance Sales and Service near Ontario Street and East 69 Avenue — shortly before 8:30 a.m. PT. and discovered the body of John Leslie McIver, 78.

Police are still investigating. No arrests have been made.

