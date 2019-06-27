Man discovered dead under suspicious circumstances inside Vancouver business
A 78-year-old man was found dead inside a business in South Vancouver Wednesday morning under what police are calling suspicious circumstances.
Police say they arrived at McIver's Appliance Sales and Service near Ontario Street and East 69 Avenue — shortly before 8:30 a.m. PT. and discovered the body of John Leslie McIver, 78.
Police are still investigating. No arrests have been made.