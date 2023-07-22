Man arrested in connection to suspicious death of 22-year-old woman in Prince George

A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion and suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Prince George, BC., earlier this week, Mounties said Friday.

On Thursday, Prince George RCMP said they responded to a complaint of a home invasion on the 2100 block of Upland Street on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of the woman.

Police said they believe the incident was targeted and did not think there was a risk to the general public.

It was one of two supsicious deaths in Prince George that took place within 24 hours of each other earlier this week. Another woman was found dead on the 1500 block of Victoria Street on Monday.

The two deaths are unrelated, according to police.

The RCMP said charges have not yet been laid in connection with this investigation, but the suspect "remains in custody on prior unrelated matters."