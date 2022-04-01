Police investigating suspicious death in Port Coquitlam

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 41-year-old man in Port Coquitlam.

Police say first responders were called to a residence in the 3100 block of Coast Meridian Road on Wednesday afternoon where they found the victim, who was already deceased.

In a news release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim's death is suspicious.

It said the investigation involved an altercation between people who know each other. Officers did not provide details about what kind of altercation occurred at the residence.

IHIT spokesperson Detective Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said officers are currently collecting evidence and working with the B.C. Coroner's Service to determine what happened.

At this time, police do not believe the death is connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.