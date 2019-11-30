RCMP investigate suspicious death in Kamloops

RCMP officers in Kamloops are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found near an alley Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene, behind 170 Carson Crescent, at 10 a.m. Friday. Officers spoke with several witnesses and found a body.

Sgt. Simon Pillay, who spoke on behalf of the Kamloops RCMP, says the investigation is in its very early stages and the gender, age and race of the individual are unknown at this point.

"We do know this is a criminal matter and not someone who simply died from exposure," Pillay wrote in a release.

Pillay has asked any witnesses or anyone with information about the identity of the deceased to contact Kamloops RCMP.