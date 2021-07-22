Abbotsford church fire an arson, police say

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at the Central Heights Church that took place on Wednesday night.

Police say they arrived on scene around 8 p.m. The fire was extinguished by Abbotsford Fire Rescue and caused only minimal damage.

The church was unoccupied at the time and nobody was injured.

The police department says patrol officers examined security footage and have identified a suspect believed to be a dark-skinned man with an average build, about 30-40 years old, five feet eight inches to five feet ten inches tall.

He was wearing a grey baseball hat, a bright yellow rain jacket, white muscle shirt, blue-green shorts with a pattern, black and white shoes and was carrying a dark brown or black backpack.

Abbotsford police are asking for witnesses, CCTV footage, and dashcam footage from the surrounding area between 7 and 9 p.m. that night.

Jesse Wilson, the communications and discipleship pastor at Central Heights Church, said that a few people driving past noticed the fire and made an effort to stop it before police arrived.

"We hope people can stay safe when things happen like this."