Suspended B.C. immigration consultant vows to fight misconduct claims and continue political campaign

A B.C. immigration consultant and political hopeful who's been the subject of numerous complaints and a proposed class-action lawsuit has had her licence suspended for 30 months.

Liza Lucion has also been ordered to repay $17,225 to four former clients and pay a fine of $10,000, following a decision from a discipline panel of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants earlier this month.

The Nov. 6 decision found that Lucion committed misconduct in her dealings with five clients, and breached her duties of good faith and competence.

Some of the problems identified by the panel included providing inaccurate advice, failing to refund fees she hadn't earned, altering receipts and documents, providing misleading information about the progress of immigration applications and failing to give honest and candid advice.

The panel's decision goes on to say that Lucion attempted to mislead college investigators, presenting them with a "seemingly fabricated receipt" in relation to one complaint and submitting "clearly altered" documents in connection with another.

Although the college had asked for Lucion's licence to be completely revoked, the discipline panel said that would be excessive in this case.

"This suspension period allows the respondent an opportunity to reflect on her actions, undergo further education or refresher courses to address the issues identified in this case, and return to practice with an improved understanding of her professional obligations," the decision says.

A separate discipline file that led to an indefinite suspension of Lucion's licence in the summer of 2022 has yet to be decided. A proposed class action lawsuit filed on behalf of dozens of former clients is awaiting a certification hearing.

Lucion, who has announced her intention to run for nomination as a Conservative candidate in the next federal election, told CBC that she has filed for judicial review of the Nov. 6 decision with the Federal Court.

"Their decision is so extreme. [They are] trying to destroy me," she said.

She alleged that all of the complaints against her were fabricated by a former business associate.

Allegations of running fraudulent immigration scheme

Lucion's licence was suspended last year in response to complaints from another 11 clients who alleged she orchestrated a fraudulent immigration scheme and falsely held herself out to be a lawyer.

That suspension remains in place, and complaints have yet to go before the college's discipline committee, according to a college spokesperson.

Lucion has denied all of the allegations in those complaints, and told CBC "I will fight tooth and nail" against them.

She attempted to have the suspension lifted earlier this year, but a college panel rejected her motion in October.

Among other concerns about Lucion's compliance with her suspension, the panel said there was evidence that she "had continued to provide consulting services in flagrant violation of the interim suspension order." The decision says it appears Lucion tried to work around the terms of the order by providing services using someone else's name.

Liza Lucion shakes hands with Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poiliviere. Lucion has said she is running for a nomination with the party in the Burnaby North—Seymour riding. (Liza Lucion/Facebook)

Lucion said those findings are an example of prejudice by the college.

"I am only running my company, trying to make ends meet, even though I am really hitting rock bottom," she told CBC.

Lucion also faces a proposed class action lawsuit accusing her of defrauding migrants with promises of an immigration program that allegedly doesn't exist.

The notice of claim states that "dozens of victims paid Lucion and company fees of roughly $5,000 or more" for a COVID-related program she claimed would give them two-year open work permits that would allow them to bring their families to Canada and provide a route to permanent residency.

In her response to the claim, Lucion says she "acted honestly and in good faith" at all times, relying on real immigration programs and policies related to the pandemic.

"I would like to say that I am innocent in this," she told CBC. "It continues damaging my life. I am physically beaten up, mentally beaten up."

A certification hearing in that case was set for June 2023 but was adjourned to a future date that has yet to be scheduled.

'I will use this as a part of my campaign'

In the meantime, Lucion has launched a campaign page on social media announcing her candidacy for the nomination with the federal Conservatives in Burnaby North—Seymour. She said she's not sure if her legal and regulatory troubles will affect her political hopes.

"I will use this as a part of my campaign, that a person like me, living in Canada, is supposed to have human rights. My human rights have been tarnished," she said.

Luke Reed, the financial agent for the Burnaby North—SeymourConservative riding association, told CBC in an email that the candidate nomination committee for the riding is not yet active and no official candidates have been approved for the nomination.

"While people may express an intent or desire to run before this process it would be inappropriate to speculate or comment before the process runs its course," he said in response to questions about Lucion's candidacy.