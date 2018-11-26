Suspended B.C. legislature officials to address media

Two top B.C. legislature officials who were suspended last week in the midst of an RCMP investigation are set to speak to reporters Monday.

Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz and Clerk Craig James are scheduled to address the media at noon from a law office in downtown Vancouver.

Lenz and James were placed on administrative leave last week and escorted from the legislature as government officials revealed the two men were under investigation in response to allegations that have yet to be made public.

Their lawyer has previously said they deny any wrongdoing and do not understand why they were put on leave.

Clerk of the House Craig James, centre, is escorted out of the legislature after he and B.C.'s Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz were placed on leave. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Turmoil at the legislature

The events leading up to the suspension of the two officials have become the source of much turmoil in the legislature over the last six days.

Of particular concern to the opposition B.C. Liberals are the actions of Speaker Darryl Plecas, who hired his friend Alan Mullen in January as a special adviser to help look into the activities of Lenz and James.

This weekend, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson requested an emergency meeting to question Plecas about the hiring — and his suggestion that Mullen could replace Lenz as sergeant-at-arms. Plecas denied that request on Monday.

Last week, Plecas brought in former attorney general Wally Oppal as a second special adviser to assist him with legal matters.

Plecas's office forwarded information to the RCMP about Lenz and James in August, and two special prosecutors have since been brought in to help with the investigation.