Twin brothers identified as armed bank robbers killed by police in Saanich, B.C.

RCMP officers in Saanich, B.C., have identified 22-year-old twin brothers Matthew and Isaac Auchterlonie as the two armed bank robbers who were killed by police in a shootout on Tuesday.

Six police officers were injured in the shootout late Tuesday morning at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich on southern Vancouver Island.

Police also said they had to dispose of explosive devices that were in a vehicle associated with the suspects on Thursday.

The Auchterlonie brothers, both 22, were from Duncan, B.C., on central Vancouver Island. According to RCMP, neither of the brothers had criminal records; they were not previously known to police.

"There are still many questions and investigation efforts that need to take place in order to fully understand what took place and why," said Cpl. Alex Bérubé at a Saturday news conference.

"The motive behind the armed robbery and subsequent exchange of gunfire with police has not yet been determined."

The investigation into the Tuesday shooting is being led by the Vancouver Island Integrated Crime Unit (VIIMCU). Concurrently, an investigation has also been launched by the Independent Investigations Office, the oversight body which reviews all police actions that result in death or serious harm.

A car police identified as a white four-door 1992 Toyota Camry with black racing stripes over the hood and roof is seen in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday. Police say the car was associated with the suspects and are asking for any public tips. (Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit)

Bérubé said that police had spoken to the family of the suspects, who were cooperating with the investigation. The B.C. Coroners Service identified the brothers on Friday, according to Bérubé.

Police said they are still looking for public tips regarding the suspects' car, a white 1992 Toyota Camry with two black racing stripes over the hood and roof.

They are asking anyone with any information regarding either the brothers or their car to contact VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.