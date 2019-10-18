2 suspects in Campbell River homicide arrested after violent struggle

There was a violent struggle as two suspects were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Campbell River, B.C., according to police.

One of the suspects was injured during the arrest, RCMP say, but no police officers were hurt.

The men were identified as suspects early in the investigation into Wednesday morning's homicide and they were tracked to Vancouver, according to an RCMP news release.

Vancouver police officers helped with the arrest at around 5 p.m.

Police discovered the homicide victim after responding to a report of shots fired in the Vermont Drive area of the city around 2:30 a.m. that day. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and say there is little risk to the public.

Though the suspects are now in custody, no charges have been laid. Police are not releasing the names of the man who was killed or naming the suspects.