2 men arrested after elderly woman attacked in Vancouver home invasion dies

An elderly woman who was attacked in a home invasion early Sunday has now died, according to police, while two men have been arrested in connection with her death.

Usha Singh, 78, was found critically injured inside her house near the west side of Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday. It's believed two men posed as police officers to get into her home, then attacked her.

Singh was found in the home with life-threatening injuries hours later, after a concerned friend called police to have them check on her.

She was taken to hospital, but died on Tuesday.

"This really was a tragic and senseless act ... it shouldn't have happened," Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said Wednesday.

Suspects arrested in East Vancouver

Two men were arrested the same day Singh died, according to police.

A statement said one man, 47, was arrested near Strathcona Park. The man was seriously injured during the arrest, which involved a police dog, and was hospitalized before being taken to jail.

Police said Wednesday the man lives in a tent in the East Vancouver park. Police obtained a warrant and searched it for any evidence.

He was previously wanted Canada-wide for unrelated offences.

A second man, 41, was arrested later Tuesday several blocks away, near Main Street and Terminal Avenue. Police said he lives near the intersection in a trailer, which was also searched.

Singh's death is now being treated as a homicide.

Police would not speak to a possible motive in the attack or say whether Singh might have been targeted, citing the ongoing investigation.

"I would love to be able to answer those questions ... [but] I'm not going to say anything that could jeopardize the outcome of this investigation. It's just far too serious and far too important," Addison said.

Neither man's name has been released as no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the police department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.