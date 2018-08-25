Suspected synthetic drug lab discovered in Richmond home

RCMP are investigating after a suspected synthetic drug lab was discovered in Richmond on Friday morning.

City firefighters noticed smoke coming from a house in the 11000 block of Kingfisher Drive around 11 a.m.

They went inside and found "items" consistent with a lab, according to a statement.

Crews called police and officers arrived to evacuate people from surrounding houses and set up roadblocks.

Richmond RCMP's Organized Crime Unit as well as the federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team are now investigating.

Officials will likely be at the house all weekend, which will result in some road closures in the neighbourhood.

Synthetic drugs are cheaper, stronger versions of drugs like marijuana, morphine or cocaine.

Anyone with information regarding Friday's incident is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

