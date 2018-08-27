Suspected overdose death leads police to possible drug lab in East Van

A suspected drug overdose in East Vancouver over the weekend led police to a possible drug lab.

Officers were called to an apartment on Rhodes Street near East 41st Avenue at about 2 a.m. PT Saturday, Vancouver police said in a news release.

A 35-year-old man who lived in the apartment was found dead and there were signs of drug production in the home.

The death is not considered suspicious.

The Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Hazmat Team examined the apartment and found there was no imminent risk to the building's residents.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Read more from CBC British Columbia