Suspected human remains found in car in Vernon, RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over an investigation after suspected human remains were spotted by firefighters inside a burning vehicle, it said in a release.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a vehicle fire early Sunday morning near Louis Estates Road and Westside Road.

While working to extinguish the blaze, firefighters discovered what investigators now believe to be human remains.

Officers say the vehicle fire is considered suspicious.

Police say the vehicle appeared to be a dark grey SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.