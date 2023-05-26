Richmond RCMP have released video that shows a man pouring liquid at the front door of a home and then igniting it.

The force said in a release that officers responded to the 4100-block of Bryson Place around 3 a.m. PT on March 27 after they were called about a suspicious fire at the residence.

Police said a 23-year-old man, who was home at the time of the fire, told investigators that an unknown man poured flammable liquid on the front door to the residence, lit it on fire, then fled.

"The resident was able to extinguish the fire, which resulted in relatively minor damage," said the release from RCMP.

On Thursday, Mounties released surveillance video captured at the home in hopes of aiding their investigation into the suspected arson.





RCMP describe the suspect as a middle-aged Asian man, wearing a dark-coloured surgical face mask, a baseball cap with a rectangular logo and a long-sleeved, hooded, insulated jacket with an inscription on the upper left chest.

Mounties also say the man might have been driving a four-door, dark-coloured compact sedan, possibly a Hyundai or Toyota Corolla.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2023-9289.

Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca.