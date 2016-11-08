Suspect vehicle in hate propaganda investigation caught on camera in Vernon, B.C.

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the distribution of hate propaganda.

A home security camera captured video of pamphlets being thrown from an older model green pickup truck driving in the 3900 block of 21st Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.

"Chances are, with video surveillance systems becoming more and more common in businesses and residences, this is not the only time whoever is doing this has been caught on camera," said Const. Chris Terleski, a spokesperson for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"If you have a recording system and have video or images of these events, please let us know. We want to see it."

Hate literature distribution an ongoing issue

Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 17, Vernon RCMP received numerous reports of leaflets dumped on streets and near schools.

In a statement, Mounties described the material as "extreme ideology" advertising white nationalist and racist websites.

Similar incidents have been reported as far back as 2016.

"There is no place for hatred in any form, for anyone and it will not be tolerated," Vernon RCMP said earlier this month in a release.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming condemned the anonymous act.

"Hate is just not tolerated, not tolerated by the community here in Vernon," he told CBC News. "It's disappointing."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).