IHIT releases sketch of suspect in fatal taxi shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Homicide investigators have released a sketch of the suspect in a targeted shooting in Surrey, B.C. on Aug. 9, which left a taxi passenger dead and his cab driver seriously injured.

David Chavez-Jara, 30, was shot on the 14800 block of 108 Avenue at a strip mall in front of a Church's Chicken and pronounced dead on the scene.

He was riding in a vehicle driven by a an employee of Newton Whalley Taxi Hi-Way Taxi Ltd. The driver was also shot and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is sharing a forensic artist's sketch of the suspect in the incident, which they believe to be targeted, in the hopes that someone might recognize the alleged shooter.

IHIT says Chavez-Jara was known to police and had recently been convicted of drug trafficking.

"Such daylight shootings in commercial vehicles are never acceptable since they pose a major risk to both our drivers and the customers," said Gurminder Singh, general manager of the Newton-Whalley Taxi, in a statement.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the attack, or has more information about the case, is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.