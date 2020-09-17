Police asking witnesses to come forward after elderly woman attacked, robbed at ATM

Police in Victoria, B.C., say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack and robbery of an elderly woman as she withdrew money from an ATM Sunday afternoon.

A police statement said the release of photos Wednesday of a suspect led to tips identifying a man in Esquimalt. Investigators are asking additional witnesses who can confirm the suspect's identity to come forward.

Police are hoping someone will come forward to identify a suspect in Sunday's attack and robbery of an elderly woman in Victoria, B.C. (Victoria Police)

Victoria police sent out a notice Wednesday saying patrol officers were called to an ATM in the 100-block of Wilson Street just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a report that a woman had been robbed.

The woman told police the suspect attacked her from behind, pushed her, then grabbed the money and fled the area. Police said she was not injured in the attack.

Late Wednesday, police arrested the man without incident and held him overnight for a morning court appearance.

Police say the suspect was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt with a downward pointing triangle and blue jeans when he attacked and robbed an elderly woman on Sunday afternoon in Victoria, B.C. (Victoria Police)

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about six feet tall with a stocky build and "stubble-length" reddish-brown hair.

Police said he was wearing a long sleeve green shirt with a downward pointing triangle shape on the back, with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria police at (250) 995-7654.