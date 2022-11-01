Content
15 more suspect photos released as Vancouver police investigate Breakout Festival riot

Police have released more than a dozen photos of new suspects believed to have been involved in a costly riot at a music festival in Vancouver in September.

More than a dozen arrested so far in connection with Breakout Festival incident in September

In early November, the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section released a list of the force's top 10 most wanted suspects in the Breakout Festival riot in September. Another 15 suspects have now been identified. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

Police have released more than a dozen photos of additional suspects believed to have been involved in a costly riot at a music festival in Vancouver.

Investigators on Thursday posted pictures of 15 more people who were allegedly involved in the incident during Breakout Festival at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) grounds on Sept. 18.

Roughly 1,000 people began rioting after the night's headliner, Lil Baby, announced he was too sick to perform at the PNE Amphitheatre around 9:30 p.m.

The crowd caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at the venue and surrounding neighbourhood.

Police released photos of 15 additional suspects who were allegedly involved in a riot at the Breakout Fest music festival on PNE grounds in Vancouver on Sept. 18. (Supplied by the Vancouver Police Department)

Police initially arrested seven people for breach of the peace. Another seven were arrested over the past three weeks, after police released a list of their "top 10 most wanted" in connection with the incident on Nov. 1.

Several people turned themselves in after their photos were posted, police said.

"With tips from the public, we've already identified several people who participated in dangerous and destructive behaviour during the Breakout Festival riot," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a statement.

"Now, we're again asking everyone to look hard at these newly released pictures to help us hold these additional suspects accountable."

Police are still looking for suspects from the initial "top 10."

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to use the department's online submission form to contact investigators.

WATCH | Aftermath of the riot at the PNE Amphitheatre:

Aftermath of the PNE Amphitheatre riot after festival headliner cancelled

2 months ago
Duration 0:59
Angry music festival attendees wrecked tents, threw garbage bins and toppled fridges at the PNE Amphitheatre on Sept. 18, 2022, after organizers announced the festival's headliner, Lil Baby, wouldn't perform.
