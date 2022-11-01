15 more suspect photos released as Vancouver police investigate Breakout Festival riot
More than a dozen arrested so far in connection with Breakout Festival incident in September
Police have released more than a dozen photos of additional suspects believed to have been involved in a costly riot at a music festival in Vancouver.
Investigators on Thursday posted pictures of 15 more people who were allegedly involved in the incident during Breakout Festival at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) grounds on Sept. 18.
Roughly 1,000 people began rioting after the night's headliner, Lil Baby, announced he was too sick to perform at the PNE Amphitheatre around 9:30 p.m.
The crowd caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at the venue and surrounding neighbourhood.
Police initially arrested seven people for breach of the peace. Another seven were arrested over the past three weeks, after police released a list of their "top 10 most wanted" in connection with the incident on Nov. 1.
Several people turned themselves in after their photos were posted, police said.
"With tips from the public, we've already identified several people who participated in dangerous and destructive behaviour during the Breakout Festival riot," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a statement.
"Now, we're again asking everyone to look hard at these newly released pictures to help us hold these additional suspects accountable."
Police are still looking for suspects from the initial "top 10."
Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to use the department's online submission form to contact investigators.
WATCH | Aftermath of the riot at the PNE Amphitheatre:
