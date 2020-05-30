Skip to Main Content
Suspect in West Kootenay gas station stabbing found dead
RCMP are investigating a stabbing and a death in the village of Montrose, B.C., near Trail.

B.C. RCMP are investigating a stabbing at a Montrose gas station, which was followed by the suspect's death. (CBC)

RCMP are investigating a stabbing and a death in the village of Montrose, B.C., near Trail in the West Kootenays. 

On Friday around 1:44 p.m. police say they received a report that a 21-year-old man working at the Montrose gas station had been stabbed. 

The injury was non life-threatening, and the man is expected to fully recover. 

Police say he was stabbed by a 30-year-old man, who immediately fled the scene. 

Approximately 15 minutes later RCMP found the suspect in a vacant Montrose residence, dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound. 

The criminal investigation is ongoing, and police are asking witnesses or others with information on this incident to call the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566.
 

