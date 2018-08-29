Suspect in fatal 2017 crash gets time served for jewelry heist and other crimes

The man accused of fleeing a dramatic crash that killed a B.C. woman last year has been sentenced for pulling off a jewelry store robbery just hours before the collision.

On Monday, 39-year-old Anthony Creed Cortez was sentenced to time already served for the smash-and-grab heist at a Nelson jewelry store on Sept. 11, 2017.

That sentence also covers a handful of other crimes connected to his arrest in Revelstoke, nine days later.

According to police, Cortez used a hammer to bust through the front windows of the Nelson store, then smashed several glass display cases and grabbed some jewelry.

Later the same day, Cortez was the alleged driver of an SUV that crashed into a road maintenance vehicle on Highway 3 east of Hope.

Passenger Danielle "Deedee" Charlton, 35, was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

Danielle "Deedee" Charlton, 35, was killed in a crash on Highway 3 east of Hope, B.C. Monday afternoon. (Facebook)

Police allege Cortez fled the scene of the crash in a stolen Ford F-150 truck. He was arrested nine days later in Revelstoke, where he was charged with crimes including resisting arrest, dangerous driving and possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Cortez was convicted of those charges earlier this year.

He's been in jail since his arrest on Sept. 20, but has not been charged in connection with the crash that killed Charlton.

According to RCMP traffic services, the investigation into the collision is still underway.

Charlton's mother, Lori Deschene, told CBC she has attended every one of Cortez's court dates.

"He's had to stare at me the whole time," she said.

Deschene said she was disappointed to learn that Cortez would soon be released from jail, and about the lack of charges in her daughter's death.

Charlton was a mother of four children, and "seemed to get along with just about everybody," Deschene said last year.

With files from Bob Keating

​