Suspect in East Vancouver homicide arrested

Vancouver police have arrested a 30-year-old man, who is suspected of killing another man in East Vancouver on Saturday night.

The VPD says several officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing around 9 p.m. PT, near East 57 Avenue and Prince Edward Street.

The victim, 34-year-old Damien Franklin Leung, was found and rushed to hospital, but he later died.

Police said they arrested the suspect a block from the crime scene.

"Several heads-up witnesses provided detailed descriptions of the suspect and where he was last seen," said VPD Const. Jason Doucette in a release.

Though it is early in the investigation police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect, who police have not named, is in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call VPD major crime detectives at 604-717-2500, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say the death is Vancouver's 16th homicide of 2020.

