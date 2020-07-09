Suspect in East Vancouver double homicide arrested, in police custody

Vancouver police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the double homicide in East Vancouver earlier this week.

Vancouver resident Joseph Holland, 43, was arrested in Harrison Hot Springs late Wednesday, according to a police statement Thursday.

On Tuesday, police were called just after midnight to Commercial Drive and East 11th Avenue, where two men had reportedly been shot.

Both victims, Vancouver residents Dennis Wragg, 72, and Paul Tonks, 68, were declared dead at the scene.

(Vancouver Police Department)

That same day, Vancouver police said they were looking for a grey 2005 Dodge Caravan that investigators believed was linked to the fatal shootings. The vehicle was located in Chilliwack Wednesday.

The discovery of the vehicle led officers to a campground, where Holland was arrested.

Holland remains in police custody and is facing several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, the statement said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.