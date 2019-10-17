Suspect charged with murder in Kiran Dhesi's homicide granted bail

The man charged with second-degree murder in the homicide of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi has been granted bail.

Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service said Harjot Singh Deo was granted $750,000 surety bail with a deposit of $50,000. McLaughlin said his conditions amount to house arrest.

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, was in a romantic relationship with Dhesi when she was killed over a-year-and-a-half ago. He was arrested at Vancouver International Airport earlier this year.

Dhesi's body was discovered inside a burned-out SUV in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 2, 2017. Police say she sustained injuries that were consistent with a homicide.

Four other members of Deo's family have been charged in connection to Dhesi's death. They include Deo's mother, sister, brother and a fourth extended family member.

All the accused are set to appear in court again on Nov. 13.