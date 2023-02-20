Suspect charged after man shot several times in Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say a man has been charged following a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent another man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jamie George Guimond, 32, has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm in connection with the incident, police said Monday.

Police said officers were working on East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot. He is expected to survive, according to police.

"While some officers stayed to care for the injured man, others tracked the suspect as he fled from East Hastings to Chinatown," said spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in a statement.

He was arrested moments later, Addison said.

The statement said the victim, who is known to police and does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The department says more than two dozen police officers were actively investigating the incident.

Guimond remains in custody and will appear in court on Friday.