Suspect arrested after woman killed in stabbing inside North Vancouver apartment

A woman has been stabbed to death inside a home in North Vancouver, B.C., and a suspect is now in custody, police say.

RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance inside an apartment complex in the 200-block of West 3rd Street at about 11:05 a.m. PT on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Police and paramedics found the victim inside and tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later confirmed the woman was 68 years old.

Mounties said they identified and tracked down a suspect, 46, who was arrested.

The victim and the suspect were related, police said.

"They're family members. Not spouses," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in an interview.

"At this time we're still in the evidence-gathering stage, canvassing the neighbourhood, looking to speak with anyone who might have more information that would further our investigation."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken charge of the case and are asking anyone with information about what happened to call 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.