Suspect arrested after woman killed in stabbing in North Vancouver apartment

A woman has been stabbed to death inside a home in North Vancouver, B.C., and a suspect is now in custody, police say.

RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance inside an apartment complex in the 200 block of West 3rd Street at about 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Police and paramedics found the victim inside and tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties say they identified and tracked down a suspect, who has been arrested and taken to jail. The victim and the suspect knew each other, but police aren't providing any further details about their relationship.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken charge of the case and are asking anyone with information about what happened to call 1-877-551-IHIT or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.