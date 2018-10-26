Suspect arrested after hours-long police standoff in Burnaby

A man who had been wanted through a Canada-wide warrant was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Burnaby in which police used different tactics to persuade him to surrender.

Heavily armed police officers surrounded a house on Canada Way near Edmonds Street, after a man police initially considered armed and dangerous barricaded himself inside.

RCMP were called to the scene at 6 p.m. Thursday night after receiving reports of a domestic dispute at the home.

They later learned that one of the people involved was a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

RCMP Inspector Dale Carr on the man arrested after last night’s standoff in Burnaby: <a href="https://t.co/LzLNVJCDng">pic.twitter.com/LzLNVJCDng</a> —@gpsmendoza

Police have not identified the suspect, but said they initially considered him armed and dangerous based on his history.

"We have no indication that he is armed or was armed throughout the entire standoff," said RCMP Insp. Dale Carr.

"As police we're always taking into consideration public safety and police safety, and we amp it up to the highest amount of safety."

An Emergency Response Team (ERT) member runs with tactical gear toward the house where a suspect barricaded himself inside. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Loud bangs heard

Carr says the emergency response team used a variety of tactics to try and get him to surrender, including flashbangs.

"Neighbours may or may not have heard those loud bangs," said Carr.

"Those were simply loud bangs to draw attention, hopefully to draw him out or draw him into a conversation with police."

The man eventually surrendered to police around 11:30 p.m., and was peacefully taken into custody.

Carr said it is too early to elaborate on the man's charges and past offences.