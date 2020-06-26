Suspect arrested after owner jumped in truck to stop vehicle theft 

A man is in custody and police in Victoria say it's lucky no one was hurt after the owner of a pickup was taken on a rough ride through the city while trying to stop the theft of his vehicle.

Investigators say it happened Thursday and they're asking for dashcam or cellphone video that could explain what occurred during the owner's ordeal.

A statement from police says patrol officers were called to the 900-block of Green Street just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, for a report that a man's truck had been stolen.

According to the statement, the man briefly left the truck idling in his driveway and emerged to see it pulling away but flagged two passing reserve constables to report the theft while he set out to find his truck.

He spotted the truck stopped in the 800-block of Mason Street with two people going through his tools and as he approached police say one person took off in the truck while the owner clung to the vehicle.

Police say the man was dragged for several blocks before he managed to climb into the truck bed and shout for help while the driver careened through Victoria, going against traffic on Bay Street and up on a sidewalk.

They say several people called 911 as the vehicle was driven through downtown.

The driver fled from the vehicle at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets. The owner jumped into the truck to stop it while bystanders held the suspect for police, who say the investigation continues.