A 57-year-old man accused of groping a seven-year-old girl while riding on the SkyTrain has been charged with assault.

Anthony Dennis Gulbrandsen, from Burnaby, B.C., also allegedly made lewd sexual remarks to the girl while riding on the train on Feb. 2.

The charge was sworn against Gulbrandsen, who is known to police, on Friday.

In February, Transit Police said the suspect in the incident was already on the train when the girl and her mother boarded at Commercial-Broadway and sat down across the aisle from him.

A statement said the suspect then directed several comments at the girl — comments described as "extremely vulgar and sexual in nature, including detailing sexual acts he wanted to engage in."

At one point, police said, the suspect allegedly reached out and touched the girl's buttocks.

The man left the train at the Production Way-University station after being confronted by a bystander.

Gulbrandsen is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on April 9.